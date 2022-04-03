Menu
Allan N. ENGELBERT
ENGELBERT - Allan N.
March 24, 2022, age 86. Predeceased by his wife, Ann (Baase). Survived by his children, Alayne Engelbert Doan, Arline (Bruce) VanDeWater, Andrew (Beth) Engelbert and Arthur (Laura Adams) Engelbert; grandchildren, Doug, Laura, Ben, AJ (Bryce), Josh, Jake, Joe, Julianna, Stacey (Rich) and Crystal; several great-grandchildren; sister, Norrine Nagel; sister-in-law, Sandy Baase; brother-in-law, Charles (Eunice) Baase; first cousins, Carol Lange Ahern and Ethel Engelbert Berkhoudt; and several nieces and nephews. Al was a proud serviceman for the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Al's Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 16, at 11 AM, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hilton. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Hamlin at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association of Rochester. burgerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
158 East Avenue, Hilton, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc.
