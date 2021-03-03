HENSCHEL - Allan G.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest unexpectedly on March 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Conigatti) Henschel. Devoted father of William (Tricia), Bryan (Kristen Salerno) and Brendan Henschel. Loving son of Allan and Antoinette Henschel. Dear brother of Robert (Patty) Henschel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 2-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.