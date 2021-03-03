Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allan G. HENSCHEL
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
HENSCHEL - Allan G.
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest unexpectedly on March 2, 2021. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Conigatti) Henschel. Devoted father of William (Tricia), Bryan (Kristen Salerno) and Brendan Henschel. Loving son of Allan and Antoinette Henschel. Dear brother of Robert (Patty) Henschel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 2-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
5
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Marianne, my sincere condolences to you and your family. I had the distinct pleasure of working with Al for many years and knew Al on both a personal and professional level. He was so very proud of his entire family. My dearest sympathies are with you and your family during this difficult time. God bless you all.
John D Boris
March 15, 2021
The Rockaway Levy Family
March 14, 2021
Al was a great colleague at two companies i worked for with Him, Last was at Professional Plastics. We made many sales visits together over the last 20 years. He always was so proud of his family. Your Husband and Dad was a great guy and excellent role model. May god bless you all.
Sebastian Galbato
March 4, 2021
Marianne and Boys, I was so very shocked and Saddened to hear about Al. We worked together for many years at Curbell and I considered him as my friend. I will miss him a lot, he was a very good person. Jim Evans
Jim Evans
March 3, 2021
My condolences to your family. May you find comfort and peace through the pages of the bible. 2Corin 1:3-4 describes our Heavenly Father as a comforter who will help us get through our trials. May he provides you with a calm and peaceful heart during your time of grief.
Alice Barksdale
March 3, 2021
Marianne I am so sorry for your loss you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Susan Michael
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results