WIEGLEY - Allan R.
Of Tonawanda, NY entered into rest December 13, 2021. Beloved spouse of the late Norma (nee Phillips) Wiegley; father of two fabulous children, Jeffrey (Andrea) and Janice, who appreciated all he did for them; dear brother of James (late Suzie) and Roger (Dania); also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Allan was a highly respected certified public accountant, lover of poker, counter of cards, spoiler of cats, and chaser of golf balls. No services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ten Lives Club at tenlivesclub.com/donate
or Ten Lives Club, PO Box 253, North Boston, NY 14110.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.