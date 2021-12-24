Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Allan R. WIEGLEY
WIEGLEY - Allan R.
Of Tonawanda, NY entered into rest December 13, 2021. Beloved spouse of the late Norma (nee Phillips) Wiegley; father of two fabulous children, Jeffrey (Andrea) and Janice, who appreciated all he did for them; dear brother of James (late Suzie) and Roger (Dania); also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Allan was a highly respected certified public accountant, lover of poker, counter of cards, spoiler of cats, and chaser of golf balls. No services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ten Lives Club at tenlivesclub.com/donate or Ten Lives Club, PO Box 253, North Boston, NY 14110.


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jeffrey & Janice -- On behalf of the Corans, we wish to extend our deepest condolences on the loss of both your parents. May your cherished memories sustain you in the coming days. Take care...
Helen Coran
Other
December 25, 2021
Janice, I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Sending hugs and prayers for strength. Take care of yourself.
Beverly Kominarek
December 24, 2021
Mr. Wiegley was one of my professors at UB (a few years back....). Really enjoyed his class - he was an engaging teacher. He had a zest for teaching and connecting with us students. And from the obituary, he was a really cool guy outside the classroom. Condolences....
Former UB Student
December 24, 2021
My deepest sympathy to both of you. I worked for your dad and he was a great person to work for.
Barbara M Kolb
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results