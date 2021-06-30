DUSCHER - Allen C.
Passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Oxford Village at Canterbury Woods. Born in Buffalo, January 31, 1926, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ella Stanz Duscher. Allen served in the US Army Air Corps from 1944 until 1945 during WWII. He was the owner of Duscher Builders and then Duscher Realty until he retired. He was predeceased by his wife Audrey (nee Harms) Duscher, who passed away November 16, 2013. Allen was the father of Gail (Ross) Martin and Larry (Holly) Duscher, he is also survived eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. A private service was held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment was in Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.