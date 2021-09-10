Menu
Allen H. MILLER
MILLER - Allen H.
Age 93, of the City of Tonawanda, September 5, 2021. Husband of 66 years to Josephine P. (nee Glowacki) Miller; father of Kenneth Miller and Sharon (John) Border; brother of Gladys (Harry) Beck, Betty (late Frank) Glowacki and Doris (late Robert) Moranski; also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Allen served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 71 Adam Street in Tonawanda. Final resting place St. Francis of Assisi Chapel. Condolences shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Assisi Chapel, St. Francis, Tonawanda
Ken and family. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Eric Johnson
Friend
September 12, 2021
