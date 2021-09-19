Menu
Allison "Al" SKEFFINGTON
Age 92, passed away on September 13, 2021. Born in Niagara Falls to Thomas and Elizabeth (Critch) Skeffington, Al lived most of his life in North Tonawanda. Al is survived by his beloved wife of 72 years, Sandra (Pagels) Skeffington, daughter Christine (John) Hoisington, son Thomas (Sue) Skeffington, son Richard (Diane) Skeffington, grandchildren Katie (Richard) Gomes, Kyle (Barbra) Keenan, Kimberly Keenan, Lisa (Keith) Longo, Leslie (Josh Newby) Skeffington, and great-granddaughters Ailish Keenan, Ava Keenan, and Isla Gomes. Al was employed by Niagara Mohawk, and served in management positions in Avon, Batavia, Niagara Falls, and Buffalo. He retired in 1987, with 40 years of service. Over the years, Al was a horseshoe champion, an excellent card player, a fisherman, managed little league baseball, and was active in the Lions Club. In retirement, Al loved to golf with his buddies, attend antique shows, spend time with his children and grandchildren, and enjoy Friday fish fries with Sandra and friends. Funeral services will be private. Internment will be in Elmlawn cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Great man Prayers and thoughts for this family
David Crawford
Friend
September 22, 2021
Our sympathies to Sandra and family. Al was a good friend and employee of my dad, Lou Pane. I also considered him a friend and found him to be an extremely pleasant person.
Joseph A Pane
September 21, 2021
