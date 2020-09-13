BINGENHEIMER - Allison T. (nee Simpson)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on Thursday September 10, 2020. Loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 86. Allison was born on August 16, 1934, in Greece, NY, to her parents the late Robert and Rosemary (nee Herrmann) Simpson. On February 17, 1956, married Robert Bingenheimer, they settled in Hamburg, NY, and raised four remarkable children, three boys and one girl. Allison had a passion for cooking and worked at the Orchard Park Country Club for 25 years. Everyone loved her cooking, her sweet rolls and cookies were famous, she even had a hamburger named after her, "the Ally Burger." She enjoyed life with her husband, children, and grandkids, enjoyed bird watching, loved animals, caring for friends and family, making sure everyone had plenty to eat. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Allison was preceded in death by her son Frederick Bingenheimer; she is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert Bingenheimer; children Allison (Steve) Lippert, Robert Bingenheimer Jr. (Kim Berman), and Albert (Cecilia) Bingenheimer; grandchildren Alex and Austin Lippert and Brooke Bingenheimer; she is survived by her youngest sister, Gail, and her late siblings are Robert, Georgia, Jean, Rosemary, Joan, Albert and Richard. In lieu of flowers, the family request donation be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Family and close friends will be contacted for a future celebration of Allison's life. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.