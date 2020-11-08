GERMAIN - Alma T.
(nee Thering)
Of Orchard Park, entered peacefully into rest November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Philip W. Germain; devoted mother of Pamela Germain, Beverly (Fred) Germain Vigars and the late Alison Germain; cherished grandmother of Jessica (Andrew Bigness) Vigars, Ashley (Jacob) Sedelmeyer, Philip Vigars, Constantine Skagias and Amelia Skagias; great-grandmother of James and Margaret Bigness, Weston and Jasper Sedelmeyer; loving daughter of the late William and Hattie Thering; dear sister of the late Ruth M. Thering. Mrs. Germain was a Realtor for twenty years at numerous places including Potter Real Estate. She was an active member and past officer of Women's Club of Orchard Park and Orchard Park Senior Citizens. She was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Orchard Park - active in Mother's Club, OLSH Seniors Group, Bishop Burke Council of the Knights of Columbus #5284-Ladies Auxiliary and Senior Knights. At the request of Mrs. Germain and her family there will be no viewing or visitation. A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Interment at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.