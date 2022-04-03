Swiatkowski - Aloisuis L.
March 29, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Dolores; loving father of Debra (Howard Browning) Swiatkowski, late Patricia (late Stephen) Orlando, Aloisuis (Andrew Brown) Swiatkowski, and Timothy (Suzette) Swiatkowski; dearest grandfather of four grandsons and six great-grandchildren; dear brother Dorothy (late Edward) Dohopolski, Ronald Swiatkowski, and the late Walter (late Rose) Swiatkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Tuesday from 3-7 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.