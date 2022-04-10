BOARDWAY - Alta L.
(nee Engels)
April 7, 2022, formerly of Hamburg. Beloved wife of the late George Boardway. Mother of Bruce (Gail) Boardway; grandmother of Kimberly (Blake) Maras and Benjamin (Shannon) Boardway; great-grandmother of Avery and Mason Wilson and Wesley, Elleanor and Pearl Maras; sister of the late Edith (Edward) Posenjak. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 14th from 12 PM - 1 PM, at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services to follow at 1 PM. Memorials may be made to the Westfield Community Food Pantry through www.westfieldumc.org
, 101 E. Main St., Westfield, NY 14787. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.