Alta L. BOARDWAY
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
BOARDWAY - Alta L.
(nee Engels)
April 7, 2022, formerly of Hamburg. Beloved wife of the late George Boardway. Mother of Bruce (Gail) Boardway; grandmother of Kimberly (Blake) Maras and Benjamin (Shannon) Boardway; great-grandmother of Avery and Mason Wilson and Wesley, Elleanor and Pearl Maras; sister of the late Edith (Edward) Posenjak. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 14th from 12 PM - 1 PM, at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Services to follow at 1 PM. Memorials may be made to the Westfield Community Food Pantry through www.westfieldumc.org, 101 E. Main St., Westfield, NY 14787. Please share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
14
Service
1:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
