MUTHER - Alva J. (nee Didio)
September 24, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Wife of the late Cletus Anthony Muther; mother of Deborah Ann-Valentine (Dale Miller) Webster and Heather Lea (Anthony) Alessi; step-mother of Kathleen Kay Coppola; grandmother of Kenneth J. (Caren) Willcox, Alexandra (Brendon) O'Hara, Benjamin, Olivia, Jennifer, Jill (Nicholas), Michelle, Jeffrey and great-grandmother to many; she was predeceased by sisters Antoinette and Carmene; loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on SUNDAY, from 4-8 PM, at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. Reopening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the Funeral Home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 10:00 AM, at Immaculate Conception Church. Please assemble at the church. Alva's best job of all was being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions to the Alzheimers Assn. of WNY (Caregivers Fund) or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com