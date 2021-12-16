BENDES - Alvin
December 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Herschfield) Bendes; father of Michelle (Melvin Yost) Bendes and Amy (Todd) Langert; brother of the late Martha Janese; devoted grandfather of Max. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday 1:30 PM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the SPCA of Erie County. Share condolences and view livestream at mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.