Alvin BENDES
FUNERAL HOME
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
BENDES - Alvin
December 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Herschfield) Bendes; father of Michelle (Melvin Yost) Bendes and Amy (Todd) Langert; brother of the late Martha Janese; devoted grandfather of Max. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday 1:30 PM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the SPCA of Erie County. Share condolences and view livestream at mesnekoff.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
when Alvin and I were in grade school and High school, I lived upstairs from Alvin on Rugby Rd. I remember him as a positive guy with a friendly manner. Recently, I saw him at our Riverside annual picnic and he had the same great personality. He will be missed.
Carl Impellitier
Friend
January 16, 2022
So sad to hear of Alvin´s passing. Alvin and I graduated together, the class of `63, and I saw him at our annual picnics, usually with Woody Shaffer. I will always remember his smiling face and engaging, friendly manner. He was a really good, good guy. Our Riverside High graduation group will truly miss him. God bless Alvin and God bless you all. John Calleri
John Calleri
January 14, 2022
My deepest sympathy to the Bendes Family, Al was a wonderful person and an al around "Good" guy. He will live in our hearts forever,
Karen Houser
December 16, 2021
