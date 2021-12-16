So sad to hear of Alvin´s passing. Alvin and I graduated together, the class of `63, and I saw him at our annual picnics, usually with Woody Shaffer. I will always remember his smiling face and engaging, friendly manner. He was a really good, good guy. Our Riverside High graduation group will truly miss him. God bless Alvin and God bless you all. John Calleri

