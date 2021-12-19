DeGLOPPER - Alvin N.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia J. (nee Nolan) DeGlopper; devoted father of Patricia R. (Edward) Davis and David J. (Alison) DeGlopper; cherished grandfather of Robert (Jennie) Calvaneso, Cheryl (Matthew) Hartner, Cynthia Hartner, Eliana Hope DeGlopper, Analee Faith DeGlopper, Briana Grace DeGlopper, Alyssa (Matt) Davis, Sean-Patrick Davis and Jonathan Davis; adored great-grandfather of Emma, Andrew and Charlie; loving son of the late Norman and Anna DeGlopper; dear brother of the late Kay (late Jeremiah) Nolan and the late Shirley Rayhill; also loved by many nieces and nephews. Mr. DeGlopper was a US Navy veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.