DeGLOPPER - Alvin N.Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on December 18, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Patricia J. (nee Nolan) DeGlopper; devoted father of Patricia R. (Edward) Davis and David J. (Alison) DeGlopper; cherished grandfather of Robert (Jennie) Calvaneso, Cheryl (Matthew) Hartner, Cynthia Hartner, Eliana Hope DeGlopper, Analee Faith DeGlopper, Briana Grace DeGlopper, Alyssa (Matt) Davis, Sean-Patrick Davis and Jonathan Davis; adored great-grandfather of Emma, Andrew and Charlie; loving son of the late Norman and Anna DeGlopper; dear brother of the late Kay (late Jeremiah) Nolan and the late Shirley Rayhill; also loved by many nieces and nephews. Mr. DeGlopper was a US Navy veteran. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Buffalo on Tuesday morning at 10:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com