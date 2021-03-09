Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alvin R. HARDY
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
HARDY - Alvin R.
Age 100, of Amherst, March 4, 2021. Husband of the late Ruth E. (nee Crittenden) Hardy who died in 1990; father of Judith (Howard) Starks, Thomas (Gail) Hardy, Alvin (Heather Cronk) Hardy and Lynne Bain; grandfather of Russell, Richard (Christine), Dena (Mark Noker), Steven (Carrie), Jonathan (Kimberly), Michael, Jeremy, Jeffrey, Aaron, Brandon and Kallie; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; son of the late Phillip and Elsie Hardy; brother of Evelyn Berger and the late Harold Hardy and Mildred Mahoney. Also many nieces and nephews. Alvin was a US Army Veteran serving during World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He had been employed by Columbus McKinnon Chain Corp. for 45 years. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and a member of Getzville Volunteer Fire Co. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (March 9) from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St., (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday (March 10) at 11 AM by the Rev. Jeremy Lopez. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Alvin may be made to Salem United Church of Christ. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Mar
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I just saw online that Uncle Al died. I am so sorry and express our sympathy. He was a wonderful, quiet spoken man whom I loved very much when growing up. We hope all of his family is doing well.
Gary and Norma Jones
April 29, 2021
Tom and Gail So sorry to hear about your father.
Patricia Courtney (Pilarski)
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results