HARDY - Alvin R.
Age 100, of Amherst, March 4, 2021. Husband of the late Ruth E. (nee Crittenden) Hardy who died in 1990; father of Judith (Howard) Starks, Thomas (Gail) Hardy, Alvin (Heather Cronk) Hardy and Lynne Bain; grandfather of Russell, Richard (Christine), Dena (Mark Noker), Steven (Carrie), Jonathan (Kimberly), Michael, Jeremy, Jeffrey, Aaron, Brandon and Kallie; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; son of the late Phillip and Elsie Hardy; brother of Evelyn Berger and the late Harold Hardy and Mildred Mahoney. Also many nieces and nephews. Alvin was a US Army Veteran serving during World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He had been employed by Columbus McKinnon Chain Corp. for 45 years. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ and a member of Getzville Volunteer Fire Co. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (March 9) from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St., (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted on Wednesday (March 10) at 11 AM by the Rev. Jeremy Lopez. Everyone welcome. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Alvin may be made to Salem United Church of Christ. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 9, 2021.