Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alvin J. McCARTHY
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
McCARTHY - Alvin J.
Of Williamsville, NY, July 23, 2021. Alvin graduated first in his class from Annunciation High School in Buffalo. He joined the Army and was a Sergeant and Radio Operator during WWII. He fought in Normandy, France. He received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star for Bravery, and several other medals and awards. After the war he married the love of his life, Bette Drennan, who passed away October 3, 2020, after almost 75 years of marriage. Al graduated from Canisius College, became a CPA and was the Controller of Rosary Hill College (Daemen College), among other places. He organized the building of the Rathskeller at the school and loved playing pool with the students. Al and Bette were avid hunters, loved the outdoors, traveling and exploring the world. Alvin was a wonderful tenor singer in several choral groups and would sing opera beautifully. He is survived by three children: Deborah (Robert) Gruver, Rebecca Jaeger and Timothy McCarthy. Also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and his sister Priscilla Moser. No prior visitation. A private gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.