McCARTHY - Alvin J.
Of Williamsville, NY, July 23, 2021. Alvin graduated first in his class from Annunciation High School in Buffalo. He joined the Army and was a Sergeant and Radio Operator during WWII. He fought in Normandy, France. He received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star for Bravery, and several other medals and awards. After the war he married the love of his life, Bette Drennan, who passed away October 3, 2020, after almost 75 years of marriage. Al graduated from Canisius College, became a CPA and was the Controller of Rosary Hill College (Daemen College), among other places. He organized the building of the Rathskeller at the school and loved playing pool with the students. Al and Bette were avid hunters, loved the outdoors, traveling and exploring the world. Alvin was a wonderful tenor singer in several choral groups and would sing opera beautifully. He is survived by three children: Deborah (Robert) Gruver, Rebecca Jaeger and Timothy McCarthy. Also survived by four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and his sister Priscilla Moser. No prior visitation. A private gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.