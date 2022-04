NEWMAN - Alvin H.June 16, 2021. Son of Sheldon (late Shirley) Newman; brother of Michelle (Dr. Zvi) Sharf; uncle of Ariella, Benjamin and Olivia. A private graveside service was held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the SPCA of Erie Co. or Roswell Park Cancer Alliance Foundation. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com