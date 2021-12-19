Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Alvin R. WINDNAGLE
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road
Depew, NY
WINDNAGLE - Alvin R.
December 17, 2021, age 97, beloved husband of the late Eileen M. (nee Attle) Windnagle; devoted father of David (Jacqueline) Windnagle and Carol (Gene) Guerra; loving grandfather of Michael (Tracy) and Christopher (Stephanie) Guerra and Chelsea (Thomas) Bush and Jessica Windnagle; cherished great-grandfather of Julia, Zachary, Paige and Connor; dear brother of Gladys Nolan, Shirley (Frank) Gordon and the late Isabel Martzolf, Amelia Marsteller, Roy Windnagle, Lyle Windnagle and Clarence Windnagle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9 AM - 11 AM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Im so sorry for your loss. Oh Alvin how you would sit in the recliner near the med cart and give me a hug and a smile . You were just so sweet . You have a special place in my heart. You always told us hi i am Alvin have a good day
Heather eagen
December 20, 2021
We are deeply saddened of the loss of Uncle Elvin but rejoicing that he is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We will remember him as a great Rook player, a man that loved hunting, fishing and working with children at his church. We loved just seeing him and listening to all his stories. His family was very lucky to have a great Dad.
Mark and Sharon Gordon
Family
December 19, 2021
I am so sorry about the passing of your beloved father. I would speak with you and your husband while you were up visiting your dad and I was visiting my mom, MJ. I had just seen you with your dad the Wednesday before in the cafeteria while I was with my mom. Wishing your family peace, love and strength during this difficult time. Lisa
Lisa Meyer
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results