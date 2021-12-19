WINDNAGLE - Alvin R.
December 17, 2021, age 97, beloved husband of the late Eileen M. (nee Attle) Windnagle; devoted father of David (Jacqueline) Windnagle and Carol (Gene) Guerra; loving grandfather of Michael (Tracy) and Christopher (Stephanie) Guerra and Chelsea (Thomas) Bush and Jessica Windnagle; cherished great-grandfather of Julia, Zachary, Paige and Connor; dear brother of Gladys Nolan, Shirley (Frank) Gordon and the late Isabel Martzolf, Amelia Marsteller, Roy Windnagle, Lyle Windnagle and Clarence Windnagle; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9 AM - 11 AM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.