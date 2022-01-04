VACRANAE-GUGLIELMI - Alyssa (nee Burakowski)
Of the Town of Tonawanda, January 1, 2022. Beloved wife of Panfilo "Ben"; daughter of the late Tony and the late Jeanette; sister of Joseph (Anna), Thomas (Linda), Daniel, Paul (Patricia), John (Maria), Ret. Maj. Mary Burakowski, Michael, Mark (Michelle) and the late Helen Kryszak; sister-in-law of Olga Guglielmi and Angelina (Vince) Felice; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held privately with the family. Donations may be made in Alyssa's name to the SPCA or the Botanical Gardens. Please share online condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.