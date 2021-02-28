QUINLAN - Amalia M. "Molly" February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Daniel P. Devine and the late Roger Hurlbut; dear mother of Joel Iannaccone; loving grammy of Lucas Iannaccone; step grammy of London and Gavin Steiner; sister of Thomas Quinlan, Helen (Robert) Littlefield, Marian (Gary) Walsh and the late Joseph Quinlan; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Friday, March 5th from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM in All Saints Church, 127 Chadduck, Buffalo. Molly was a devoted mother, helping her son and grandchildren, a devoted worker in Erie County Medicaid department where she went above and beyond the call of duty all the time. Her home was filled with flowers and photographs as she loved gardening, photography and her cats, Teddy, Timmy, Tommy, Gracie Allen and Daisy. Molly was also active in the CSEA Union. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to All Saints Church are greatly appreciated.
Amalia, lovely lady of Lowell, MA, I remember D'YC and travels through Allentown and the West Side - our photos done by Willard F. Bucklin, that found Afghan Hound, Finian! Oh, and Cher & Gregg Allman's limo gliding along Ashland Ave. to a 3 a.m. chat with your neighbor, Buzz Sedita!
Grand memories of days gone by, but never forgotten, rest in peace and love, dear friend.
Shalom, Karen
Karen M. Wollert Kline
Friend
February 6, 2022
Dear Helen, So sorry to hear of your beloved sister Amalia's passing. My deepest condolences. Sincerely, Bill Kulis Falmouth
Bill Kulis
Coworker
March 15, 2021
Dear Helen And Marian and family. So sad to hear this news. Much Sympathy
Marion Ellen O'Hearn
Friend
March 14, 2021
So sorry for your family loss. My wife Paula was a classmate at DYC. I worked with Helen at LHS. Our prayers for you all.
Tom and Paula Leonard
Classmate
March 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.I am very sorry for your loss Helen.
william dowling
Coworker
March 14, 2021
Sorry about your loss Joel. You were her pride and joy.