QUINLAN - Amalia M. "Molly"

February 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Daniel P. Devine and the late Roger Hurlbut; dear mother of Joel Iannaccone; loving grammy of Lucas Iannaccone; step grammy of London and Gavin Steiner; sister of Thomas Quinlan, Helen (Robert) Littlefield, Marian (Gary) Walsh and the late Joseph Quinlan; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 335 Ontario St., Friday, March 5th from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday at 10 AM in All Saints Church, 127 Chadduck, Buffalo. Molly was a devoted mother, helping her son and grandchildren, a devoted worker in Erie County Medicaid department where she went above and beyond the call of duty all the time. Her home was filled with flowers and photographs as she loved gardening, photography and her cats, Teddy, Timmy, Tommy, Gracie Allen and Daisy. Molly was also active in the CSEA Union. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to All Saints Church are greatly appreciated.







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.