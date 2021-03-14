RAUH - Amalie (nee Maier)
March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John E. Rauh; dear mother of Marie M. (John) Ruppel and John (Sally) Rauh; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Christopher) Ruggiero, Patricia and Katelyn Rauh; great-grandmother of Ethan and Michael Ruggiero and Cayden Ayala. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood Ave.) Friday, March 19th at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.