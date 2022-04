RAUH - Amalie (nee Maier)March 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John E. Rauh; dear mother of Marie M. (John) Ruppel and John (Sally) Rauh; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Christopher) Ruggiero, Patricia and Katelyn Rauh; great-grandmother of Ethan and Michael Ruggiero and Cayden Ayala. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood Ave.) Friday, March 19th at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at mertzfh.com