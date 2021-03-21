To Amanda’s parents and children. I am so incredibly heartbroken for you guys. I will always remember the fun times 4 wheeling in the backyard and creek and all the amazing memories. Our lives took different paths as I got married and moved away but I always checked on her via Facebook. I pray she is at peace. Amanda look over your parents and children as they will miss you forever.

Christina Arroyo (Drzal) Friend March 29, 2021