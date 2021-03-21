KOWALIK - Amanda M. March 13, 2021. Beloved mother of Aubrey Kowalik and Tyler Nunz; dearest daughter of Andrew and Linda (Michel) Kowalik; survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. A private Funeral Service was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Andy and Linda we are so sorry to hear about Amanda. We had no idea and we just want you to know you all are in our prayers. With love to all of you and her children
The Rybaks
May 14, 2021
To Amanda’s parents and children. I am so incredibly heartbroken for you guys. I will always remember the fun times 4 wheeling in the backyard and creek and all the amazing memories. Our lives took different paths as I got married and moved away but I always checked on her via Facebook. I pray she is at peace. Amanda look over your parents and children as they will miss you forever.
Christina Arroyo (Drzal)
Friend
March 29, 2021
I am sorry for your loss. My beautiful friend rest her soul.
Erin S
March 28, 2021
Andy, linda, and Amanda´s kids. I´m so sorry for your loss! I always remember Amanda´s bright smile and the fun out going girl she was. She was a great person to be around! My prayers are with you all during this most difficult time.
Maria Morgante!
March 28, 2021
Andy and Linda I am so sorry for your loss. I will always remember the times Amanda and I shared. My heart breaks for you and her children. My deepest condolences to all of you!
Jeanine Rhodes
March 24, 2021
Linda & Andy, and the children, i am sorry about your loss.
Maddie, is a mess, she cries everyday. Her heart is so broken. In time everyone will get thru this, know she is in a better place, Heaven.
I love you very much and i am so sorry.
Michelle Szatko
Michelle Szatko
March 24, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. Praying for your family during this difficult time.
Jennifer Wiepert Casucci
March 22, 2021
Andy & Linda I am so sorry for your loss!
I remember Amanda coming over to the house on her First Communion (one of my favorite pictures) what a sweet little girl. I will forever hold a special spot in my heart for her. We will keep you all in our prayers.
Scott Vollmer
March 22, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss!
Jackie and Joe Vollmer
March 22, 2021
We do not have the words to describe how sad we are for you. One of our favorite pictures of Amanda and "Spider-Man" captures her beautiful smile. We will remember always remember her. Sending prayers
Kim and Jim Chojnicki
March 21, 2021
Our heart breaks for you, we are so sorry for your family and will never forget her.