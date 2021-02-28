MOUNT-GAUTHIER - Amanda R.
February 25, 2021, beloved wife of Andrew Gauthier; dear daughter of Kathleen (nee Meszaros) and David Mount, Sr.; daughter-in-law of John and Dawn Gauthier; sister of David Mount, Jr. (Cara Pijanowski); granddaughter of Fred and the late Ruth Mount and late Regina and Gabor Meszaros; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Thursday 3-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS Guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Private services were held by the family. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.