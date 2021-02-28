Menu
Amanda R. MOUNT-GAUTHIER
MOUNT-GAUTHIER - Amanda R.
February 25, 2021, beloved wife of Andrew Gauthier; dear daughter of Kathleen (nee Meszaros) and David Mount, Sr.; daughter-in-law of John and Dawn Gauthier; sister of David Mount, Jr. (Cara Pijanowski); granddaughter of Fred and the late Ruth Mount and late Regina and Gabor Meszaros; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Thursday 3-6 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance with NYS Guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Private services were held by the family. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Adam Swierski & Family
April 27, 2021
My deepest condolences to Amanda´s family and loved ones. I´ve known Amanda since I was a kid. She was always so fun to be around, full of energy and excitement. She had a genuinely kind heart. She will be deeply missed by so many. Wishing her family peace and healing.
Dana Shreve
March 3, 2021
To the family of Amanda, please accept my greatest condolences. Amanda was my best friend for many years, and although we grew apart my heart hurts to hear of her passing. She was such a bright and vibrant woman.
Emily Lennert
Friend
March 3, 2021
Gabor JR Meszaros
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy and condolences to you family. I can't be there with you, but you have my Love and support in this difficult time. We have another Angel to watch over us in heaven now. Love you guys, and miss you. Im so sad right now. Wish I could hug you all. Uncle Gabe.
Gabor JR Meszaros
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Amanda's family and friends.
Rebecca Kandl
March 2, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to Amanda´s family. May she Rest In Peace.
Pamela McFarland
March 1, 2021
I was so sad to see about Amanda´s passing. She was the sweetest little girl in kindergarten. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP Amanda. Your smile will brighten the heavens
Donna Wieczorek
February 28, 2021
Amanda was my "big sister " from day 1. All the great memories growing up together. From the talks on the front porch, to going to Darien Lake and everything in between. You were my best friend. Say hi to Grandma Gina, Amanda. Love your little sister Jamie.
Jamie Varano
February 28, 2021
