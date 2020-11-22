TROMETER - Amarlys (nee Slater)
November 20, 2020, beloved wife of 67 years to Kenneth J. Trometer; loving mother of Thomas (Mary), Teresa (Doug) Lain, Laurie (Sean) Redden, Kenneth H. (Gail) Trometer and the late Michael K. Sr. and Patrick J. Trometer; mother-in-law of Judith A. Trometer; dear grandmother of 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Thomas (Gail) Smithers; aunt of many nieces and nephews. A private Memorial Mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Amarlys was a member of the Women's Guild at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY.
Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.