WETZLER - Amber R.
December 25th, 2021. Beloved daughter of Carol (James) Argo and Peter Wetzler; loving sister of Emily, Abigail, Cassandra and Evan; dearest granddaughter of Mary Jo (late Robert) Derkovitz and Betty and David Wetzler; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, Wednesday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's of Swormville, NY, R.C. Church, 6919 Transit Rd., East Amherst, Thursday morning at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.