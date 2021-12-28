Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amber R. WETZLER
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
WETZLER - Amber R.
December 25th, 2021. Beloved daughter of Carol (James) Argo and Peter Wetzler; loving sister of Emily, Abigail, Cassandra and Evan; dearest granddaughter of Mary Jo (late Robert) Derkovitz and Betty and David Wetzler; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, Wednesday, from 3-7 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's of Swormville, NY, R.C. Church, 6919 Transit Rd., East Amherst, Thursday morning at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Please share condolences online at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Dec
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary’s of Swormville, NY, RC Church
6919 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
41 Entries
Thank you for being the light of my life my angel. So very hard to put into words what I feel everyday. I know your at peace now. I love and miss you every single day. Until we meet again ill cherish every moment of memories i have. Mom
Carol Argo
Mother
March 12, 2022
A letter from Amber´s office shared the most sad news. Our heart aches for the family´s loss. Amber worked with us for two years in our move from California. We trusted her advice and counsel implicitly. So young and tragic to be taken from us all. Again, we are so very sorry for your loss.
David and Nancy Price
February 17, 2022
Amber- I am so truly saddened to hear of your passing. You truly where a beautiful friend and person and you will be truly missed. Our condolences and prayers go out to all who loved you and are missing you.
The Turnwall
February 15, 2022
So sorry for your loss..
Gary Derkovitz
Family
January 17, 2022
We just wanted to express our deepest sympathy to the family of Amber. We met her over this last year when we hired her as our realtor. She was kind, compassionate and very intelligent throughout the difficult process of downsizing our family home after living in it over 30 years. We could not have asked for a better person to guide us. We were so sorry to hear about this. May she Rest In Peace and we will keep you all in our prayers. She was a special girl!
Maureen and Leo Wheeler
Friend
January 13, 2022
Sending my condolences and sympathy iam so sorry to hear this my heart breaks for all of you
Katie Wetzler
January 2, 2022
Katie Wetzler
January 2, 2022
Micah and I are sending our deepest sympathy to you and your family Pete. I know how special dear she has always been to you. Stay strong my friend.
Amy Fairbanks
Friend
January 1, 2022
Brieanna & Evange
December 30, 2021
Betty and Dave Wetzler~ I am so very sorry to learn of the loss of your granddaughter. May God give you and your family solace, & in days ahead, may your memories sustain you.
Norma Ward
Friend
December 30, 2021
I send my deepest sympathies and condolences for a generous and gentle soul is gone too soon. I will never forget your kindness nor your smile or the way you brought comfort to me just by coming into the same classroom in which you stood. May you be at peace as you have brought so many others the same peace while on this earth. May your family find strength through faith while they wait for your signs to them that you have crossed over. Fly high until we all meet you again!
Megan Kolb
December 29, 2021
Amber, may you Rest In Peace. I have learned so much from you from all the years we worked at together at Summit. You were a leader, a voice and you made a difference. Thank you for being the best realtor and finding my dream home. I will miss your kindness, warm heart and positivity.
Erin Sisson (Meyer)
Friend
December 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Amber's family and friends. I worked with Amber on several real estate deals and she was so professional and such a pleasure to be around. Beautiful person inside and out...such a loss for all...sending much love and prayers for your devastating and unthinkable loss. My heart breaks for all of you!
Cindy Jones
Work
December 29, 2021
Dear Wetzler and Argos families,
We are so saddened to hear of Amber's passing, such a lovely young woman. Our love and sympathy goes to you all.

Don and Miriam Lawrence, and Gus.
Miriam Lawrence
December 29, 2021
We played HS field hockey together all four years. Those are the best times I had with Amber! I´ll always remember her as such a wonderful, genuine and kind soul. Breaks my heart to see a good one gone so soon. My deepest sympathy for your loss!!
Kristina Voelker
School
December 29, 2021
Kristina Voelker
December 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Diebold
Friend
December 29, 2021
Amber was part of our team for several years. She was an absolute joy to work with on a daily basis. Amber also provided guidance and leadership to our team members. She was also a sweet, precious, dear friend whom I treasured. I loved Amber and will miss her warmth, sense of humor, kindness, hugs, and bright personality. My sincere sympathies go out to her loving family. May God bless and comfort you now and forever - Chris
Chris Hoffman
Friend
December 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family.
Dianne Michlinski
Acquaintance
December 29, 2021
I met Amber through Jim Hoffman. She was a wonderful, kind, hard working young woman! She left a wonderful mark on every person she met! My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Mike Kalinowski
Friend
December 29, 2021
I never met Amber personally, but my son knew her, and couldn't say more nice things about her. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole family, during this very hard time. This young lady was taken too soon. RIP Amber <3
Maureen Giuga
December 29, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy
Mary Thayer
Friend
December 29, 2021
In this crazy world of real estate we meet so many people and most you forget, not Amber! She made such an impression on me early in my career and we formed a professional bond. She was tiny but exuded such a strong, professional, stern, but friendly personality. I have messages dating back to 2016 with her during our various real estate transactions. She was always pleasant and it was always a pleasure to hear from her. I am very very heartbroken that she is so young. My heart hurts for all of her family and friends. May God help you find peace and comfort. Xoxoxo
Anna Galati
Coworker
December 28, 2021
I worked with Amber at Summit. She was very kind and a beautiful woman inside and out. May God bless all of you during this difficult time.
Diane Avecillas
December 28, 2021
Lifting all those who were blessed to know Amber up in prayer and trusting in God's promises to be near the brokenhearted and save those crushed in spirit. Amber you were always a pleasure to work with and will be missed
Tracy Parke Gibas
Work
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Amber was a wonderful woman, she had a big heart, my heart goes out to everyone that loved her!!
Jamie Rickert
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Amber at Summit. She was one of the sweetest people I have ever met. She also was an excellent teacher. You are all in my thoughts and prayers .
Ellen Marie Bidwell
December 28, 2021
My sympathy and condolences to the family.
Elaine Hegedusich
Work
December 28, 2021
So very sorry to hear about the loss of Amber. So many are grieving. She was a lovely, hard working professional who will be sorely missed.
Mary Croglio
Coworker
December 28, 2021
Dave and Betty
Although I never knew your granddaughter I can’t imagine what you and your family are going through
My deepest sympathy
Love,
Noreen
Noreen Wetzler
Family
December 28, 2021
Such a shock to see this news. I recently did a transaction with Amber. I represented the seller and she represented the buyers. She was such a pleasure to work with. She cared for her clients immensely and was thorough, courteous and kind.
My heart hurts for her family.
A beautiful woman taken too soon. Rest In Peace, Amber
Suzanne Tomasello
Coworker
December 28, 2021
You will be missed Amber...
Barbara Schaefer
Friend
December 28, 2021
I first met Amber years ago when she was an aide at The Summit Center and then she was a candidate in our graduate program at Buffalo State. She was one of the brightest students we had and a recipient of a prestigious scholarship. I've always liked and admired her for many reasons. My heart is heavy for her family and friends; she was a very special person.
Kathy Doody
December 28, 2021
With Deepest thoughts and Sympathy at this most difficult time. Amber will be greatly missed by many!
Deborah Wells
Coworker
December 28, 2021
Amber - I am sure this notice is rocking the entire Real Estate Community. You were a beautiful light to this world. You were resilient and competent. You made a difference in the lives of others, and the world is going to be darker, now that you're no longer gracing it. To you co-workers, and family - my condolences. May the incredible memories, and the live Amber lived forever flood your hearts and souls with beautiful memories. Amber you may be "gone", however, you'll never be forgotten. Thank you for being beautiful you - from the inside out.
Laura Friend
Coworker
December 28, 2021
So you, so pretty, so sad. Sorry for your loss.
L. Powalski
Other
December 28, 2021
Deepest condolences to the Wetzler/Argo families.
Nancy Noble
Friend
December 28, 2021
Holli Draves
December 27, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Amber we will miss your smile and your advice...
Jerry and Darlene Hippert
Friend
December 27, 2021
Emily,Abbie and family, I am so very sorry for the loss of Amber. Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I pray that you find comfort during this difficult time.
Lorraine Wright
Friend
December 27, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you today and always my big sister.
Abigail Wetzler
Sister
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 41 of 41 results