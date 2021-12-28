I send my deepest sympathies and condolences for a generous and gentle soul is gone too soon. I will never forget your kindness nor your smile or the way you brought comfort to me just by coming into the same classroom in which you stood. May you be at peace as you have brought so many others the same peace while on this earth. May your family find strength through faith while they wait for your signs to them that you have crossed over. Fly high until we all meet you again!

Megan Kolb December 29, 2021