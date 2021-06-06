KROHN - Ambria Rose
Suddenly June 1, 2021, of South Buffalo, NY; beloved daughter of Renee (John) Meyers; dear sister of Kailee and the late Jarret; loving niece of Michele (Charlie) Schwartz and Colleen Krohn; cousin of Joshua, Jacob and Antonio; granddaughter of the late Paul and Margaret Krohn; also survived by many friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., Buffalo, NY 14224 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 6:30 PM. Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.