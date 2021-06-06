Menu
Ambria Rose KROHN
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
KROHN - Ambria Rose
Suddenly June 1, 2021, of South Buffalo, NY; beloved daughter of Renee (John) Meyers; dear sister of Kailee and the late Jarret; loving niece of Michele (Charlie) Schwartz and Colleen Krohn; cousin of Joshua, Jacob and Antonio; granddaughter of the late Paul and Margaret Krohn; also survived by many friends. The family will be receiving relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., Buffalo, NY 14224 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 6:30 PM. Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Jun
8
Prayer Service
6:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was deeply saddened to hear that Ambria had passed, such a young woman with so much life in front of her. Ambries' enthusiasm for life was amazing and always found her to be upbeat and excited about things she was doing or planning to do. Ambria will be missed by everyone that knew her. Rest in peace my friend.
Dan
Work
June 14, 2021
