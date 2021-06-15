MOEBIUS de BRAHE - Amelia "Amy" June 13, 2021, age 65, after a brief, brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. Hanns and Harriott B. (nee Ransom Bell) Moebius de Brahe; cherished sister of Dorothea B. Moebius de Brahe and the late Daniela Moebius; survived by many loving friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 26th, at 11 AM in St. Luke's Anglican Church, 591 Porterville Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052. A private interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery in East Aurora. A graduate of Elmwood Franklin School, The Buffalo Seminary and Smith College, Amy was also a graduate of the Sotheby's Works of Art Program in London, England. Amy was an artist, art history major and worked in NYC at several art galleries prior to becoming the owner-operator of Edgefield Properties in Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke's Anglican Church or the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
To anyone who was a friend of Amy´s, please feel free to send me a message. I would be delighted to hear from you or contact you. Thank you so very much for your words of friendship and comfort.
Dorothea
October 18, 2021
Beautiful Amy, my partner in crime at Smith, favorite and most brilliant friend who taught me so much. Dorotea, my heart is broken for you; so many stories of your childhood still make me smile; Hera in a bath towel, for example.
May God bless and sustain you as you learn to live without her. I will always be so grateful, and a better everything, because I knew her.
Karen Maria Abbondanza
October 15, 2021
Amy was my closest friend for the past thirty years. We often talked several times a week and often for over an hour. She knew me inside and out. Our conversations ranged far and wide. I have never had a friend like Amy and I don't think I ever will, even though I was an agnostic Jew-Bu and she was a devout Christian, our differences never got in the way. May we all experience that kind of honesty, integrity, and love in our lives. And a degree of mutual understanding that I feel blessed to have experienced. But now I feel bereft and lost. I really miss her.
Rick Benstock
June 26, 2021
I am so thankful for these loving messages and for the shared memories, photos and portrait of my dearest sister, Amy. Thank you all for helping my family, friends and me during this very difficult time. Amy is in the Presence of our Lord Jesus Christ. Thank God, the parting is not for long.
Dorothea
June 25, 2021
Amy and I were inseparable for many years. She was a devoted artist, a great supporter of Luminous Workshop, and a personal friend. Her heart is grand and her search for the spirit and spirit-filled has been deep and passionate. This is her Portrait from 1996. It was shown in Philadelphia. 8ft x 6ft "She Calms the Sea."
Amy was a truly remarkable person. Charming, witty, intelligent, faithful, ebullient. A loyal friend for 49 years, loved by all who had the fortune to know her. She will be sadly missed. Requiescat in pace.
I am indebted to Amy. We shared several classes but I am especially thankful to her for keeping my head above water in German class (in which english was never spoken) - decades later I was able to enjoy a trip to Germany and finally use those skills. Now I find out she's in my old hometown. Rest easy my friend.
My deepest condolences for the loss of a truly wonderful neighbour and friend of many years. I am reminded of you on my nature walks around our quiet pond.