MOEBIUS de BRAHE - Amelia "Amy"

June 13, 2021, age 65, after a brief, brave battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved daughter of the late Dr. Hanns and Harriott B. (nee Ransom Bell) Moebius de Brahe; cherished sister of Dorothea B. Moebius de Brahe and the late Daniela Moebius; survived by many loving friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 26th, at 11 AM in St. Luke's Anglican Church, 591 Porterville Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052. A private interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery in East Aurora. A graduate of Elmwood Franklin School, The Buffalo Seminary and Smith College, Amy was also a graduate of the Sotheby's Works of Art Program in London, England. Amy was an artist, art history major and worked in NYC at several art galleries prior to becoming the owner-operator of Edgefield Properties in Buffalo, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Luke's Anglican Church or the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 20, 2021.