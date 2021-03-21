WILKINS - Amelia "Susie" (nee Rote)

March 19, 2021, of Cattaraugus, NY, formerly of Lawtons, NY, at the age of 75 years. Beloved wife of Merl Wilkins, Sr.; loving mother of Merl Jr. (Kathy), Kenny, Tim (Dorothy), Dwyane (Julie) Wilkins and the late Linda Coyle; grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Anthony Rote and the late Charles and Louie Rote. Friends may call Thursday from 3-5 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will take place at 5 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.