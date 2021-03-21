WILKINS - Amelia "Susie" (nee Rote) March 19, 2021, of Cattaraugus, NY, formerly of Lawtons, NY, at the age of 75 years. Beloved wife of Merl Wilkins, Sr.; loving mother of Merl Jr. (Kathy), Kenny, Tim (Dorothy), Dwyane (Julie) Wilkins and the late Linda Coyle; grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Anthony Rote and the late Charles and Louie Rote. Friends may call Thursday from 3-5 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY, where Funeral Services will take place at 5 PM.
So sorry to hear about Aunt Sue. I will always remember the fun time as a kid with all my Wilkins cousins. I loved Aunt Sue’s giggle and how she’d say “Chuckie!!” and laugh and laugh at her brother. ❤❤
Debbie Rote-Hayes
Family
March 25, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. I knew her from Cattaraugus. Sending my prayers.
Marlene Yamada ne:Williams
March 23, 2021
Prayers and hugs to all of you during this difficult time. Aunt Sue was always quick with her laugh, smile and ice tea! She loved you all fiercely. Her parents and your sister, Linda are enjoying polka music with her today. Peace and love, Ace and Donna Sue