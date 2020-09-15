NATALZIA - Amy B.
(nee Pankiewicz)
Of Elma, entered into rest September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of Peter D. Natalzia; devoted mother of Peter (Rebecca) Natalzia and Joseph (Alexandra Kresojevich) Natalzia; cherished grandmother of Jack; loving daughter of the loving Gerald and Christine (nee Marszalek) Pankiewicz; dear sister of James (Sally) Pankiewicz and Jill (John) Harris; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held in Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, Saturday, at 12 o'clock Noon (please assemble at church). Interment Elma Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amy's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. PURSUANT TO THE UNPAUSING NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.