Amy Barish
Barish - Amy
Augusta, GA, August 24, 2020, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved companion of Craig Alterman; daughter of the late Samuel and Phyllis Barish; sister of Michael Barish (Catherine); also survived by a host of family and friends. Celebration of Life to be held at a future date in Buffalo, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909, 762-994-0311.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.
