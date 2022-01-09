Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amy M. BARTON
BARTON - Amy M. (nee Smith)
Passed peacefully surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness January 3, 2022. Beloved wife of Jeff; dear mother of Sophia; daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Smith; sister of David (Barbara) Smith, Sandy (Norm) Miosi and Tim (Karen) Smith; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved fur-babies, Bailey and Gidget. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. Donations may be made in Amy's honor to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Please share condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Jeff I am so sorry to hear of Amy´s passing. You and Sophia are in my thoughts and prayers. Such a beautiful life taken much too soon.
Lisa
January 10, 2022
My condolences to the Barton family for your loss during this difficult time. A person once told me we are only here for a visit. Knew Dave Barton and worked with him. He was a nice guy. Take care....Stay safe. I am living at Brothers Senior Apartments in Clarence #208. 716 580 0794.
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Friend
January 9, 2022
To Amy´s Family , we are so sorry to hear of Amy´s passing , we knew Amy from the bank at Harris Hill and Main. She was always so pleasant and very friendly , we would always chat and she would show us pictures of her daughter. She will be missed R.I.P BEAUTIFUL LADY!
Karen and Gordon Grieble
Other
January 9, 2022
Sandy, my deepest sympathy on the loss of your sister Amy. So much loss in so little time, I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Mary Monaco
Other
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results