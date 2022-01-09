BARTON - Amy M. (nee Smith)
Passed peacefully surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness January 3, 2022. Beloved wife of Jeff; dear mother of Sophia; daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Smith; sister of David (Barbara) Smith, Sandy (Norm) Miosi and Tim (Karen) Smith; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved fur-babies, Bailey and Gidget. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. Donations may be made in Amy's honor to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Please share condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.