FRANKEL - Amy J. (nee Shepard)
Unexpectedly, on September 9, 2021, at age 46. Beloved wife of Harvey Frankel; devoted mother of Kayla, Matthew, Emily, Evan, Brandon and Gabrielle; loving daughter of Stephen and Julie (nee Giglio) Shepard; dear sister of David (Jennifer), Cara, Joseph and Jesse Shepard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Amy was a Detective Sergeant with the Buffalo Police Department. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where services will be held 11 AM on Wednesday. Interment to follow at Lancaster Rural Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.