Amy J. FRANKEL
FRANKEL - Amy J. (nee Shepard)
Unexpectedly, on September 9, 2021, at age 46. Beloved wife of Harvey Frankel; devoted mother of Kayla, Matthew, Emily, Evan, Brandon and Gabrielle; loving daughter of Stephen and Julie (nee Giglio) Shepard; dear sister of David (Jennifer), Cara, Joseph and Jesse Shepard; also survived by nieces and nephews. Amy was a Detective Sergeant with the Buffalo Police Department. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where services will be held 11 AM on Wednesday. Interment to follow at Lancaster Rural Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
Harv, I just found out about Amy. I´m so sorry. I still remember the night the two of you met. Having walked in your shoes with Lisa being gone, I can only tell you to surround yourself with your family. They will need you to guide them through this difficult time. The boys and I will keep you and your family in our prayers.
Ralph Smario
Friend
October 28, 2021
It was a great shock to hear of such a life-loving young woman like Amy-Jo, who I vividly remember from the late 1990s To all the family and especially her loving husband and the many children, I humbly offer my sincere condolences. May the attached message be of Comfort to all as it was many a times already for Me !
Klaus H. Raasch
Other
September 16, 2021
Amy Harrick Fisher
September 13, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss , May Amy Rest In Eternal Peace, former Co-Worker and classmate at ECSO/JMD
Brian kelly
Other
September 13, 2021
We are very sorry for the loss to your family. May god watch over your husband & children..and extended family, friends, BPD
Dennis & Lynne Mccormick
September 13, 2021
