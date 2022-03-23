HAHN - Amy R. (nee Dziomba)
Age 36, of Amherst, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Hahn; daughter, Sydney Hahn; mother and stepfather, Laurie (Mark) Coopersmith Criden; father, David (Barbara) Dziomba; brother, Mathew Dziomba; brother-in-law, Kyle (Heather) Hahn; mother-in-law, Dorethea (Larry Schupp) Hahn; step-sister, Madelaine (Matt Dehr) Martin; a niece, a nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home, 4614 Main Street, Snyder, on Thursday, from 3-7 PM. Services and burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery will be private. Contributions may be made to The D'Youville Mental Health Counseling Center, 320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201, https://alumni.dyouville.edu/pages/Hahn-memorial
. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
