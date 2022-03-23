Menu
Amy R. HAHN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
HAHN - Amy R. (nee Dziomba)
Age 36, of Amherst, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Andrew Hahn; daughter, Sydney Hahn; mother and stepfather, Laurie (Mark) Coopersmith Criden; father, David (Barbara) Dziomba; brother, Mathew Dziomba; brother-in-law, Kyle (Heather) Hahn; mother-in-law, Dorethea (Larry Schupp) Hahn; step-sister, Madelaine (Matt Dehr) Martin; a niece, a nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home, 4614 Main Street, Snyder, on Thursday, from 3-7 PM. Services and burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery will be private. Contributions may be made to The D'Youville Mental Health Counseling Center, 320 Porter Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14201, https://alumni.dyouville.edu/pages/Hahn-memorial. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest condolences for your loss. I loved sitting with Amy at family event. She was funny, always smiling, and a sincere person. There are rare people in this world that make you feel good and are a true pleasure to be around and Amy was one of the rare. She will be truly misses but never ever forgotten. All our love
Russell and Karen Lent
Family
March 23, 2022
