KELLAR - Amy Lynn
(nee McPartland)
Of North Tonawanda, unexpectedly June 20, 2021. Beloved mother of Erika and the late Alexander Kellar; daughter of James and the late Kathleen McPartland; sister of Sean (Kimberly) McPartland and Bryan McPartland; aunt of Morgan and Bailee McPartland; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4 PM to 8 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10 AM, from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Tonawanda Interchurch Food Pantry, 100 Ridge Road, N. Tonawanda, NY 14120. Please share online condolences at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.