Amy J. VILZ
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
VILZ - Amy J.
March 4, 2021, at age 47. Beloved daughter of Jeanne (nee Ballistrea) Vilz and Heinz Vilz; dear sister of Lisa (Richard) Fahs; loving aunt of Matthew and Katherine Fahs; cherished niece of Marianne (John) Hanley and Joanne (Richard) Norton; also survived by cousins, friends and the UB Community. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Amy J. Vilz Fund, c/o the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange St., Suite 525, Buffalo, NY 14210 which will support the Buffalo Garden Walk. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Mar
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph University Parish
3269 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my deepest condolences to Jeanne and family at this unfair moment in time.
I have only known Amy as her electrician, but she made me feel as if I was a friend. At each and every encounter I found her to be an intelligent young woman with a warm and delightful personality, a passion for things from the past and a very interesting, enjoyable sense of humor. She will be missed, but will continue on in my fond memories of her.

Mike Murphy
Michael J. Murphy
March 24, 2021
Deepest sympathies and condolences to Amy's family, friends, and loved ones. I've known Amy since the 4th grade, and we were in classes together at Ben Franklin, G/T at Hoover, and high school at Kenmore East. She is one of the most intelligent, clever, and unique people I've ever had the pleasure to know. Her life and archival work are an inspiring tribute to the substantial relevance and meaning she brought to her community. Amy was so funny that I can still remember moments with her that make me laugh out loud. Her spirit will live on in the memories of the joy and beauty she created and gave to the world.
Steve Knezevich
Classmate
March 9, 2021
Lisa Derrisaw and The KAZ Team
March 9, 2021
Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers for your family
Heidi DiRosa Bigham
March 7, 2021
