Deepest sympathies and condolences to Amy's family, friends, and loved ones. I've known Amy since the 4th grade, and we were in classes together at Ben Franklin, G/T at Hoover, and high school at Kenmore East. She is one of the most intelligent, clever, and unique people I've ever had the pleasure to know. Her life and archival work are an inspiring tribute to the substantial relevance and meaning she brought to her community. Amy was so funny that I can still remember moments with her that make me laugh out loud. Her spirit will live on in the memories of the joy and beauty she created and gave to the world.

Steve Knezevich Classmate March 9, 2021