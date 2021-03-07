VILZ - Amy J.
March 4, 2021, at age 47. Beloved daughter of Jeanne (nee Ballistrea) Vilz and Heinz Vilz; dear sister of Lisa (Richard) Fahs; loving aunt of Matthew and Katherine Fahs; cherished niece of Marianne (John) Hanley and Joanne (Richard) Norton; also survived by cousins, friends and the UB Community. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Amy J. Vilz Fund, c/o the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo, 726 Exchange St., Suite 525, Buffalo, NY 14210 which will support the Buffalo Garden Walk. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.