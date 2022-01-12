SKOLEN - Anastasia "Nancy" (nee Olszewski)
Of West Seneca, after a brief illness, on January 9, 2022, at age 81. Beloved wife of the late Julian D. Skolen, dearest mother of Christopher, David and Michael (Maranda) Skolen; loving grandmother of Maximilian, Xavier, Gemma and Isaac. Sister of the late Francis (late Patricia), late Rev. Richard and late Conrad (Kathy) Olszewski, daughter of the late Roman and Anna (Szarpa) Olszewski, also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., in Orchard Park, on Friday, at 10:00 AM (please assemble at church). The interment will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. We hope to have a celebration of Nancy's life in the spring. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a religious education teacher, administrative assistant, a member of St. John Vianney parish, the Ladies of Sodality and a participant in weekly Eucharistic Adoration. Nancy enjoyed attending Mass, praying, family, friends, cooking, hosting Christmas parties and helping others. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John Vianney Church or the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN). Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.