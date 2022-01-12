Menu
Anastasia "Nancy" SKOLEN
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
SKOLEN - Anastasia "Nancy" (nee Olszewski)
Of West Seneca, after a brief illness, on January 9, 2022, at age 81. Beloved wife of the late Julian D. Skolen, dearest mother of Christopher, David and Michael (Maranda) Skolen; loving grandmother of Maximilian, Xavier, Gemma and Isaac. Sister of the late Francis (late Patricia), late Rev. Richard and late Conrad (Kathy) Olszewski, daughter of the late Roman and Anna (Szarpa) Olszewski, also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., in Orchard Park, on Friday, at 10:00 AM (please assemble at church). The interment will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. We hope to have a celebration of Nancy's life in the spring. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as a religious education teacher, administrative assistant, a member of St. John Vianney parish, the Ladies of Sodality and a participant in weekly Eucharistic Adoration. Nancy enjoyed attending Mass, praying, family, friends, cooking, hosting Christmas parties and helping others. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John Vianney Church or the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN). Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Vianney Church
2950 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Family of my friend Nancy I am so sorry for your loss. Her and I go way back to our work days at Nabisco Milk Bone and have remained friends ever since. We mostly kept in touch with cards; but the last few yers it was our yearly lunches that lasted hours. I am reminded of her every time I see my cookie jar.( her gift to me as a house warming gift in 1964) Rest In Peace my dear friend. I will miss you
Georgiana Kirsch
January 21, 2022
Please accept our sincere condolences. May she Rest In Peace.
Dennis Wrest & family
Family
January 13, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Nancy was the nicest person ever. We feel blessed to have been Nancy and Jules neighbors for so many wonderful years. We have many fond memories of them both.
Mary & Paul Thomas
Friend
January 13, 2022
From my family to yours. My most sincere condolences.
Jeffrey Eaddy
January 13, 2022
To Nancy´s family from everyone in St. John Vianney Sodality; our deepest sympathy and prayers for all of you on the passing of your wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. Nancy was very much loved by every member of our Sodality. She brought love, friendship, and inspiration to each of us and will be sadly missed. May all of you find peace and consolation knowing the God is holding you mother, and grandmother, in the palm of His hands and all of you in His heart. RIP Nancy. You´ll be forever loved and missed by your family and everyone who had the blessed fortune to know you. Diane Ralyea and SJV Sodality Members
Diane Ralyea
Friend
January 13, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to Nancy´s Family. Nancy was the most caring, thoughtful person. She was always there for everyone. We enjoyed the times with her, an occasional lunch, or just talking on the phone. Loved her philosophy on many subjects. Nancy will be loved and missed by all.
Greg, Marlene Szarpa
Family
January 12, 2022
