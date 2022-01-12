To Nancy´s family from everyone in St. John Vianney Sodality; our deepest sympathy and prayers for all of you on the passing of your wonderful, loving mother and grandmother. Nancy was very much loved by every member of our Sodality. She brought love, friendship, and inspiration to each of us and will be sadly missed. May all of you find peace and consolation knowing the God is holding you mother, and grandmother, in the palm of His hands and all of you in His heart. RIP Nancy. You´ll be forever loved and missed by your family and everyone who had the blessed fortune to know you. Diane Ralyea and SJV Sodality Members

Diane Ralyea Friend January 13, 2022