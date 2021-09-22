Menu
Andrea M. CALABRESE
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Calabrese - Andrea M.
(nee Gawrys)
September 20, 2021; devoted mother of Scott and Shaun Calabrese; cherished daughter of Dianne (nee: Zasowski) and the late Thomas Gawrys; dear sister of Mitchell (Dawn) Gawrys; loving aunt of Emily and Daniel Gawrys; great-aunt of Blair; also survived by extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden) Thursday from 3-7 pm. Andrea received a Master's Degree from Buffalo State College and was a dedicated teacher for over twenty-five years. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Friday at 11 am. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St, Buffalo, NY
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the Calabrese family. Use to work with Ann Calabrese. Better days ahead for your family. Stay safe....Stay healthy. Take care.........
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER
Friend
September 22, 2021
I send my heartfelt condolences and love to Dianne, Scott, Shaun, Mitch and Andrea's wider family. Andrea was an amazing and wonderful friend to this Kiwi Girl, I will always hold her close to my heart. I will never forget her. She would be surprised to know just how many lives she has touched. R.I.P my darling friend. xx
Janet Cato
September 22, 2021
