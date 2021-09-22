Calabrese - Andrea M.
(nee Gawrys)
September 20, 2021; devoted mother of Scott and Shaun Calabrese; cherished daughter of Dianne (nee: Zasowski) and the late Thomas Gawrys; dear sister of Mitchell (Dawn) Gawrys; loving aunt of Emily and Daniel Gawrys; great-aunt of Blair; also survived by extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC. 2005 Clinton Street (corner South Ogden) Thursday from 3-7 pm. Andrea received a Master's Degree from Buffalo State College and was a dedicated teacher for over twenty-five years. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Friday at 11 am. Condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2021.