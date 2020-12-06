OKONSKI - Andrea M.
December 2, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Devoted daughter of the late Daniel and Elaine (nee Lukaszewski) Okonski; beloved niece, cousin and dearest friend to many. Andrea graduated from Depew High School in 1990 and received a BA from Buffalo State, in 1994. She worked for many years at First Niagara Bank, then later at Windsong Radiology, and most recently at Bath and Body Works. New York City held a special place in her heart and was a favorite destination of hers. Her warm, kind, caring personality made her a truly special friend to many. Family and friends will be present on Monday, from 6-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at the funeral home. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.