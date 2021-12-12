Menu
Andrew L. BARILEC
BARILEC - Andrew L.
Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully on December 3, 2021, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 68 years to Ann (nee Kompare); dear father of Andrew (Sharon), Arlene, and Anne Marie (Paul) Carpenter; loving grandfather of Alex (Courtney), Caitlin Barilec, Ryan and Kyle Carpenter; brother of the late Stephen (Theresa) and Joseph (Maria); also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel.) Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
Andrew was a good neighbor. I´ll miss him stopping by to talk about life. God bless and watch over you
Jason Said
December 15, 2021
