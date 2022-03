BARILEC - Andrew L.Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully on December 3, 2021, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 68 years to Ann (nee Kompare); dear father of Andrew (Sharon), Arlene, and Anne Marie (Paul) Carpenter; loving grandfather of Alex (Courtney), Caitlin Barilec, Ryan and Kyle Carpenter; brother of the late Stephen (Theresa) and Joseph (Maria); also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel.) Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com