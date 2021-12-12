BARILEC - Andrew L.
Of Hamburg, NY, passed peacefully on December 3, 2021, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 68 years to Ann (nee Kompare); dear father of Andrew (Sharon), Arlene, and Anne Marie (Paul) Carpenter; loving grandfather of Alex (Courtney), Caitlin Barilec, Ryan and Kyle Carpenter; brother of the late Stephen (Theresa) and Joseph (Maria); also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel.) Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.