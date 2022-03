CHONGOR - Andrew

From Hamburg, NY. Born on December 24, 1925 in Budapest, Hungary, and passed on November 20th, 2021 in Hamburg, NY where he raised his family. Loving husband of Joan Chongor (nee Symer); dearest father of Susan Andrea (Dan Chambers) Hanson and Julie Ann (Michael) Devine; cherished brother of Krammer Mónica and the late Krammer Ferenc, also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, December 23rd, from Noon - 2 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC., FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main Street where a Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM. Interment to be held privately.







Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2021.