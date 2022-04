GARNER - Andrew Q. "Bam"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly June 11, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave. at Summer, on Tuesday June 22, from 4-6 PM. A Funeral Service will take place at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 665 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, on Wednesday June 23, at 11 AM. Entombment St. Matthew's Cemetery.







