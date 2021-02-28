Menu
Andrew "Andy" HILLEGAS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
HILLEGAS - Andrew "Andy"
Age 62 of N. Tonawanda, NY passed away peacefully February 20, 2021. Andrew, a loving son of the late Charles and Emily Louise (Smith) Hillegas, was a graduate of Niagara University.He worked as a security guard for a number of years. Andrew is survived by his sisters, Sally and Claudia; and brothers, Kevin and Joseph. Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be at a date to be determined in West St. Johnsville Cemetery, St. Johnsville, NY. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
Bye Andrew
Joseph Hillegas
March 10, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Joseph Hillegas
Family
March 7, 2021
I am praying for you. Bro
Joseph Hillegas
Family
March 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to Andy´s family. They were a great family and good neighbors oh so many years ago. Prayers going out for your strength in this tough time.
Mark Caterina
February 28, 2021
Thinking of you all at this time. We had a fun street!
Maureen Webber
February 28, 2021
God Bless Andy, our Youngest Brother. We were separated by many miles and years of distance. Please God, Let Him Walk the Golden Stairs to Eternity of Heaven, and Grace, Love and Peace in the Hereafter. The attached picture is the Best We Have of Andy, simply Expressing Love and Faith in Family and Future, Love, Kevin and Sally and Claudia and Joseph Hillegas
Kevin Hillegas
February 28, 2021
I remember Andy from our childhood days. I´m so sorry to hear of his passing.
Sherry Bolea
February 28, 2021
