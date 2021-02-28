God Bless Andy, our Youngest Brother. We were separated by many miles and years of distance. Please God, Let Him Walk the Golden Stairs to Eternity of Heaven, and Grace, Love and Peace in the Hereafter. The attached picture is the Best We Have of Andy, simply Expressing Love and Faith in Family and Future, Love, Kevin and Sally and Claudia and Joseph Hillegas

Kevin Hillegas February 28, 2021