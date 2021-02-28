HILLEGAS - Andrew "Andy"
Age 62 of N. Tonawanda, NY passed away peacefully February 20, 2021. Andrew, a loving son of the late Charles and Emily Louise (Smith) Hillegas, was a graduate of Niagara University.He worked as a security guard for a number of years. Andrew is survived by his sisters, Sally and Claudia; and brothers, Kevin and Joseph. Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be at a date to be determined in West St. Johnsville Cemetery, St. Johnsville, NY. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.