Adcock - Andrew J. "Andy"

Of East Amherst, NY, November 25, 2020, died after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee O'Leary); loving father of Joseph Adcock and Michael Adcock; dear brother of John (Jill) Adcock and Fred (Cindy) Adcock; son of the late John M. Adcock and Janice V. Adcock (nee Cheeley); son-in-law of Michael and Jean O'Leary and nephew of Robert (Lois) Cheeley; brother-in-law of Steven (Jill) O'Leary and Michael (Kim) O'Leary; survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Andy was a graduate of Cortland State College and Canisius College. He was a physical education teacher in the North Tonawanda School District for thirty-three years where he also coached football, basketball, and track during his career. He loved to spend summers in the Adirondacks on Piseco Lake and was an avid brook trout angler and outdoorsman. He was a Trustee of the Piseco Historical Society and competed in the Piseco Triathlon for over twenty-five years. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Andy's name may be made to the Adirondack Bible Chapel, PO Box 102, Piseco, NY 12139, or the Piseco Historical Society, PO Box 41, Piseco NY 12139. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2020.