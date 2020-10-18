Menu
Andrew J. ANDERSON
ANDERSON - Andrew J.
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on October 11, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of Kristan (nee Spicher) Anderson; devoted father of JT, Tyler, Ashley Grace, Dylan and Ryan; loving son of Robert Sr. and Lynne Anderson; cherished son-in-law of Marland and Linda Spicher; dear brother of Robert Jr. (Amy) Anderson and brother in law of Marland (Leigh) James. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., Thursday, October 22, from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at The Well Church, 995 Dodge Rd., Getzville, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
We knew AJ from years at Applebee´s. Such a tremendous loss. Please accept most sincere condolences for your loss. May God´s Peace be with you
Mary Momot
October 18, 2020