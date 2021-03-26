JOHN - Andrew

Suddenly, March 24, 2021 of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory at the age of 26 years. Loving son of Lindsey (Vincent Jr.) Cooper and Sherwin John; beloved of Grace Crowe; grandson of Cindy Nephew, Phyllis John and the late Gregory Cooper and Ron John; father of Cayelle Aren Riley John; brother of Adam, Riley John, Stephanie, Lauren, Erika, Zachary and Marleah Stevens. Friends may call Friday and Saturday at the Family residence, 13282 Rt. 438, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory where Funeral Services will take place Sunday at 10 AM. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2021.