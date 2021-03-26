Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Andrew JOHN
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
JOHN - Andrew
Suddenly, March 24, 2021 of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory at the age of 26 years. Loving son of Lindsey (Vincent Jr.) Cooper and Sherwin John; beloved of Grace Crowe; grandson of Cindy Nephew, Phyllis John and the late Gregory Cooper and Ron John; father of Cayelle Aren Riley John; brother of Adam, Riley John, Stephanie, Lauren, Erika, Zachary and Marleah Stevens. Friends may call Friday and Saturday at the Family residence, 13282 Rt. 438, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory where Funeral Services will take place Sunday at 10 AM. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Family residence
13282 Rt 438, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Thank you for your kind words, Andrew is truly one of a kind. We miss him immensely.
Lindsey Cooper
Family
June 18, 2021
i JUST LEARNED OF ANDREW'S PASSING AND ALTHOUGH I DIDNT REALLY KNOW HIM, HE HELPED ME WITH A SKUNK ISSUE AT MY HOME. HE WAS SO POLITE, REASSURING AND KIND. I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS.
JEANNE DEPPA
May 14, 2021
Andrew was an awesome co worker and friend andrew also worked with my son in the ACC Recreation program jayden was close with andrew.he definitely will be missed.
Ciara Desbien and Jayden Barton
March 27, 2021
Andrew worked with us every year for the summer program. He did an excellent job and the kids loved him. We will surely miss him and our entire staff at education offers our condolences for your loss.
Nancy Williams
Coworker
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results