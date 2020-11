ERNST - Andrew L.Of Orchard Park, NY November 2, 2020. Beloved son of Carl and Judith (Vigneron); loving brother of Amanda and Andrea Ernst; grandson of Lois (late Joseph) Vigneron and the late Raymond and late Marilyn Ernst. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday, November 9th, 4-7 PM and Tuesday, November 10th, 4-7 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 14th, at 11 AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Andrew was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Musical Fraternity at SUNY Fredonia, Andrew was also a DJ at Fredonia Radio Systems. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Crisis Services Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com