ERNST - Andrew L.
Of Orchard Park, NY November 2, 2020. Beloved son of Carl and Judith (Vigneron); loving brother of Amanda and Andrea Ernst; grandson of Lois (late Joseph) Vigneron and the late Raymond and late Marilyn Ernst. Also survived by loving aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday, November 9th, 4-7 PM and Tuesday, November 10th, 4-7 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 14th, at 11 AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Andrew was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Musical Fraternity at SUNY Fredonia, Andrew was also a DJ at Fredonia Radio Systems. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Crisis Services Inc. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.