My dearest Andrew,

there aren't words that convey how much my heart aches from losing you. Or how much I miss you. I love you forever, Drews.

I'll forever miss our heart to heart talks, and all the things we did together.

You were the sweetest, kindest, best person I have ever known.

And I'm so proud that we are family.

I know God has a special place in Heaven for you, just as you have a special place in my heart, because there is nobody like you. You're such a good man.



My beautiful Drewsy, I will love and remember you always.

You are so loved, and missed so much. This life will never be the same again.

God bless you, Drews.

Thank you for loving & caring for me.



My sweet Melissa,

I'm so very, very sorry. I know your heart is shattered. I am here for you always. Always.



It's a painful now, but in time, you'll know how blessed you are to have had the true love of such a special man. You are all he wanted. And he loved you with his whole heart. He told me that often.



You have so many beautiful memories with Andrew. Keep them in your heart. They will bring you comfort.



I'm so sorry you have to feel this pain. It's unlike any other. Be gentle with yourself, and give yourself time. I'll help you in any way I can. We all will.



I love you, my chicky. So much. And I'm so very sorry. I pray that God brings you peace.



With All My Heart,

Mom (Ma)



Theresa Wanderlich Family November 6, 2020