Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Andrew LAZIK
1990 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1990
DIED
October 31, 2020
LAZIK - Andrew
See Celebration of Life in Main section


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Nov
7
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Funeral services provided by:
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
15 Entries
Melissa, i am so sorry for your loss. Even though i didn't get to know Andrew for very long,it was long enough to know what a great guy he was an a hard worker. He will be missed. God bless.
Greg Acker
Coworker
November 7, 2020
My dearest Andrew,
there aren't words that convey how much my heart aches from losing you. Or how much I miss you. I love you forever, Drews.
I'll forever miss our heart to heart talks, and all the things we did together.
You were the sweetest, kindest, best person I have ever known.
And I'm so proud that we are family.
I know God has a special place in Heaven for you, just as you have a special place in my heart, because there is nobody like you. You're such a good man.

My beautiful Drewsy, I will love and remember you always.
You are so loved, and missed so much. This life will never be the same again.
God bless you, Drews.
Thank you for loving & caring for me.

My sweet Melissa,
I'm so very, very sorry. I know your heart is shattered. I am here for you always. Always.

It's a painful now, but in time, you'll know how blessed you are to have had the true love of such a special man. You are all he wanted. And he loved you with his whole heart. He told me that often.

You have so many beautiful memories with Andrew. Keep them in your heart. They will bring you comfort.

I'm so sorry you have to feel this pain. It's unlike any other. Be gentle with yourself, and give yourself time. I'll help you in any way I can. We all will.

I love you, my chicky. So much. And I'm so very sorry. I pray that God brings you peace.

With All My Heart,
Mom (Ma)
Theresa Wanderlich
Family
November 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy for you , thinking of you and praying for comfort and peace in your hearts.
Coleen Farr
Coworker
November 3, 2020
Melissa, Andrew will be missed at TruGreen and by all that knew him. May God bless you and Andrew.
Kenneth Terhaar
Coworker
November 3, 2020
Melissa deepest sympathy on your loss thoughts with you and your family.
Rita MILLIGAN
Friend
November 3, 2020
I have no words, may you rest in peace Andrew.
Becky Harrington-Fink
Acquaintance
November 2, 2020
Andrew, our hearts are broken. I don't even know what more to say. You were a great uncle to our kids and a great addition to our family. You will be missed and remembered forever.
Jan & Mike Wanderlich
Brother
November 2, 2020
Melissa, I am just in shock to read this! I am so truly sorry for your loss. Nothing I could say can take away the pain you are feeling at this moment. Andrew was a great person and friend, he would do anything for anyone. Rest in Peace my friend. My thoughts and prayers are with your and your family during this very difficult time!!!
Mary Kieffer
November 2, 2020
Melissa ,Sorry does not say enough at this time to ease the pain...but when you reread all of the cards and this guestbook you hopefully find comfort that Andrew was remembered fondly by all of us whose paths he crossed . I am so sad for you, his mom , his grandmother ,your mom and family. RIP Andrew
Kathleen Cunningham
Friend
November 1, 2020
Melissa and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. There are no words that can make you feel better, I know... I’m praying for you all.
Colleen Cunningham
November 1, 2020
God bless dear Andrew, a cheerful giver through whom God's light was always shining. That radiance will continue to glow in our hearts. May the Lord bring comfort to Melissa, his beloved wife, and to all the family. Peace be with you and hold you close, my dearest friends.
Jan Christensen
November 1, 2020
Andrew I will always remember how much you helped me with my baking, your great sense of humor and any about Disney. You will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. Hugs and prayers
Carol Siller
November 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My thoughts and prayers are with you Melissa and your family during these difficult times Andrew was a wonderful young man that went way too soon your Mom would talk about him often.
Barbara Urban
Friend
November 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Andrew was a great guy and will be deeply missed.
Janice Rogacki
Friend
November 1, 2020
Rest easy Andrew- He helped me so many times at Federal Bakers and was always my favorite- He got me through many stressful baking situatiins and always had a great idea to simplify my confusion- praying for you all
Sue O
Acquaintance
November 1, 2020