Andrew L. LIGAMMARI Jr.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
Ligammari - Andrew L., Jr.
Age 82, of Niagara Falls, NY. Passed away peacefully May 29, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Beverly Ligammari (nee Oakes); loving father of Mark (Claudia "CJ"), David (Mary Jane), Andrea (Michael) Osuch, Richard (Donna) Rinker, Daniel (Carrie) Rinker; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday, 3-8 PM and Saturday at 9 AM, where Funeral Services will begin at 9:30 AM, at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
5
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Jun
5
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
