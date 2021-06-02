Ligammari - Andrew L., Jr.

Age 82, of Niagara Falls, NY. Passed away peacefully May 29, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Beverly Ligammari (nee Oakes); loving father of Mark (Claudia "CJ"), David (Mary Jane), Andrea (Michael) Osuch, Richard (Donna) Rinker, Daniel (Carrie) Rinker; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will be present Friday, 3-8 PM and Saturday at 9 AM, where Funeral Services will begin at 9:30 AM, at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.