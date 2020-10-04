Menu
Andrew M. COCHRAN
COCHRAN - Andrew M.
Of Amherst, entered into rest on September 28, 2020. Loving son of Theodore and Sue (Shoup) Cochran; dear brother of Joshua (Heather) Cochran; cherished nephew of Tony (Victoria) Cochran, Linda (Kent) Manuel and the late Michael Cochran, Christopher Cochran; also survived by several cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Interment Mt. Zion Shoup Cemetery, Beavercreek, Ohio. Donations in Andrew's name to Save the Michaels of The World, 737 Delaware Avenue, Suite 216, Buffalo, NY 14209 www.savethemichaels.org, would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
