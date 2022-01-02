POLEON - Andrew P.Of Buffalo, NY, December 26, 2021, at age 77. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Kasmire); loving father of David (Diane), Michael (Deann) and the late Douglas Poleon; devoted grandfather of Peter, David II, Logan, Connor and Andrew; dear brother of Edward, Gerald (Marcia) and the late Michael, Robert (Anne), Patrick and William (Violet) Poleon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Brother Poleon was a member of Fellowship Lodge #1175. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Please share your memories and online condolences at