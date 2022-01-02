POLEON - Andrew P.
Of Buffalo, NY, December 26, 2021, at age 77. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Kasmire); loving father of David (Diane), Michael (Deann) and the late Douglas Poleon; devoted grandfather of Peter, David II, Logan, Connor and Andrew; dear brother of Edward, Gerald (Marcia) and the late Michael, Robert (Anne), Patrick and William (Violet) Poleon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Brother Poleon was a member of Fellowship Lodge #1175. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Please share your memories and online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.