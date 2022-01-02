Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Andrew P. POLEON
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
POLEON - Andrew P.
Of Buffalo, NY, December 26, 2021, at age 77. Beloved husband of Phyllis (Kasmire); loving father of David (Diane), Michael (Deann) and the late Douglas Poleon; devoted grandfather of Peter, David II, Logan, Connor and Andrew; dear brother of Edward, Gerald (Marcia) and the late Michael, Robert (Anne), Patrick and William (Violet) Poleon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Brother Poleon was a member of Fellowship Lodge #1175. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. Please share your memories and online condolences at
www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kolano Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.