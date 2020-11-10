Menu
Buffalo News
Andrew ROOT
Of Elma (formerly of Holland); passed away November 7, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Husband of 53 years to Elizabeth; father of Aaron, Garret (Naomi) and late Daniel (Robin); grandfather of Alexandra, John, Oliver, Ashley, Lindsay and Kyle and dear friend, Jeff. Visitation on Thursday, November, 12, from 4-7 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Family encourages memorials be made in Andrew's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, www.give.roswellpark.org. Online condolences and directions: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.
