ROOT - Andrew
Of Elma (formerly of Holland); passed away November 7, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Husband of 53 years to Elizabeth; father of Aaron, Garret (Naomi) and late Daniel (Robin); grandfather of Alexandra, John, Oliver, Ashley, Lindsay and Kyle and dear friend, Jeff. Visitation on Thursday, November, 12, from 4-7 PM at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd., South Wales. Family encourages memorials be made in Andrew's name to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, www.give.roswellpark.org
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.